Everdome (DOME) Trading 8.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Everdome (DOME) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 11th. One Everdome token can currently be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. Everdome has a total market capitalization of $56.29 million and $7.93 million worth of Everdome was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Everdome has traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Everdome

Everdome’s genesis date was December 27th, 2021. Everdome’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,460,424,634 tokens. Everdome’s official Twitter account is @everdome_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Everdome’s official website is everdome.io.

Buying and Selling Everdome

According to CryptoCompare, “Everdome main objective is to become the most hyper-realistic verse across the entire landscape of the metaverse.TelegramLitepaper”

