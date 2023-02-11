Evmos One Day Trading Volume Reaches $420,001.91 (EVMOS)

Evmos (EVMOS) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 11th. One Evmos coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.41 or 0.00001892 BTC on exchanges. Evmos has a market cap of $123.39 million and approximately $420,001.91 worth of Evmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Evmos has traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Evmos Profile

Evmos’ genesis date was September 30th, 2020. Evmos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,864,437 coins. Evmos’ official website is evmos.org. Evmos’ official Twitter account is @evmosorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Evmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Evmos is bringing the world of Ethereum-based applications and assets to the interoperable networks of the Cosmos ecosystem, all while aligning developer and user incentives.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Evmos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Evmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

