Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) Short Interest Up 176.5% in January

Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a growth of 176.5% from the January 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 121,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Evolution AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th.

Evolution AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS EVVTY opened at $121.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $107.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.93. Evolution AB has a 52-week low of $69.57 and a 52-week high of $129.47.

About Evolution AB (publ)

Evolution AB engages in the development, production, marketing, and licensing business to business casino solutions to gaming operators. It provides live casino studios, land-based live casino, mobile live casino, and live casino for television. The company was founded by Richard Hadida, Jens von Bahr and Fredrik Osterberg in 2006 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

