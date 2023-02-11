Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Purchased by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 266.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 413,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300,659 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up about 0.6% of Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $36,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CTC Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth $1,807,000. WMG Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the third quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3,880.2% during the third quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 205,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,288,000 after acquiring an additional 200,102 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.4% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,803,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $134,296,000 after buying an additional 24,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.3% in the second quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. now owns 16,433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $119.17 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $74.03 and a 1 year high of $119.63. The company has a market capitalization of $490.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.11.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.45%.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $288,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 31,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,669,666. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on XOM. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com cut Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Mizuho raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.96.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Further Reading

