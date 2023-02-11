Exxon Mobil Co. (XOM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.91 on March 10th

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.91 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, March 10th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th.

Exxon Mobil has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 40 years. Exxon Mobil has a dividend payout ratio of 36.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Exxon Mobil to earn $9.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.9%.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of XOM stock opened at $119.17 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Exxon Mobil has a 1 year low of $74.03 and a 1 year high of $119.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $490.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil will post 10.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on XOM. Jefferies Financial Group raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, HSBC boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.96.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $288,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,669,666. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XOM. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 222.5% during the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Dempze Nancy E acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth $237,000. Institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

