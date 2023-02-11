Exxon Mobil Co. (XOM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.91 on March 10th

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.91 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, March 10th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th.
Exxon Mobil has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 40 years. Exxon Mobil has a dividend payout ratio of 36.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Exxon Mobil to earn $9.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.9%.
Exxon Mobil Stock Up 4.2 %
Shares of XOM stock opened at $119.17 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Exxon Mobil has a 1 year low of $74.03 and a 1 year high of $119.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $490.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.11.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have recently commented on XOM. Jefferies Financial Group raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, HSBC boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.96.
Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil
In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $288,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,669,666. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XOM. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 222.5% during the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Dempze Nancy E acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth $237,000. Institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.
Exxon Mobil Company Profile
Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.
