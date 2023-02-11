FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Receives $450.14 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $450.14.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $493.00 to $477.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $485.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $399.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.67, for a total transaction of $1,159,175.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,823,886.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.81, for a total value of $141,333.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,878.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.67, for a total value of $1,159,175.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at $3,823,886.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,850 shares of company stock valued at $2,567,169 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,298,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,866,025,000 after acquiring an additional 52,604 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,988,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $863,125,000 after purchasing an additional 32,550 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 413,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $163,597,000 after buying an additional 7,150 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 310,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $134,768,000 after buying an additional 7,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 2.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 284,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,558,000 after buying an additional 7,427 shares in the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $428.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $421.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $426.33. The company has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.01, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. FactSet Research Systems has a fifty-two week low of $345.92 and a fifty-two week high of $474.13.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The business services provider reported $3.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $504.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.88 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 41.53% and a net margin of 22.15%. Equities research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.42%.

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

