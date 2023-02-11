FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Receives $450.14 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $450.14.
A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $493.00 to $477.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $485.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $399.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.67, for a total transaction of $1,159,175.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,823,886.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.81, for a total value of $141,333.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,878.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.67, for a total value of $1,159,175.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at $3,823,886.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,850 shares of company stock valued at $2,567,169 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On FactSet Research Systems
FactSet Research Systems Stock Up 0.2 %
FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $428.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $421.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $426.33. The company has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.01, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. FactSet Research Systems has a fifty-two week low of $345.92 and a fifty-two week high of $474.13.
FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The business services provider reported $3.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $504.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.88 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 41.53% and a net margin of 22.15%. Equities research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current year.
FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.42%.
FactSet Research Systems Company Profile
FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.
Read More
