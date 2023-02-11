Federal Home Loan Mortgage (OTCMKTS:FMCC) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.50

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Co. (OTCMKTS:FMCC – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.50 and traded as low as $0.47. Federal Home Loan Mortgage shares last traded at $0.49, with a volume of 880,353 shares changing hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Federal Home Loan Mortgage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $1.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th.
Federal Home Loan Mortgage Stock Down 1.1 %
The company has a market capitalization of $312.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.50.
About Federal Home Loan Mortgage
Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. provides liquidity, stability and affordability to the U.S. housing market by purchasing residential mortgages loans originated by lenders and investing in mortgage loans and mortgage-related securities. It operates through the Single-family and Multifamily Segments. The Single-Family Guarantee segment engages in purchase, securitization and guarantee of single family loans and management of single family mortgage credit risk.
