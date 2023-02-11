Fellaz Reaches One Day Volume of $97,364.19 (FLZ)

Fellaz (FLZ) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 11th. Fellaz has a total market cap of $4.71 billion and approximately $97,364.19 worth of Fellaz was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Fellaz has traded 6.9% higher against the dollar. One Fellaz token can currently be bought for $1.50 or 0.00006904 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Fellaz

Fellaz launched on March 20th, 2022. Fellaz’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Fellaz is fellaz.xyz. Fellaz’s official Twitter account is @fellazxyz and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Fellaz Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fellaz, based in Singapore, is a multichain web3 entertainment ecosystem that specializes in the production and distribution of original metaverse-native IP and derivative content. As a comprehensive metaverse content production studio, an NFT solution for web3 entertainment, a decentralized fandom community catalyzer, and an alliance of leading experts and global partners, Fellaz is a one-stop solution and ecosystem designed to help businesses and creators transition to a longer-term web3 business model by effectively integrating the ideal features of the metaverse, decentralization, and NFT technology with original content, web3 diversification, and fandom in ways that actually work.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fellaz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fellaz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fellaz using one of the exchanges listed above.

