Fetch.ai (FET) Price Up 21.7% This Week

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. One Fetch.ai coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.42 or 0.00001907 BTC on popular exchanges. Fetch.ai has a market cap of $340.40 million and approximately $92.26 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded 21.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.91 or 0.00082147 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.66 or 0.00062671 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0941 or 0.00000432 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000351 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00010394 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001162 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00023882 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003948 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Fetch.ai Profile

FET uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 818,912,300 coins. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch-ai.network. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is delivering AI to the crypto economy. Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, can provide automation to decentralised finance that can serve the needs of a single user or aggregate millions of data points for on-chain oracles. These agent-based systems provide greater flexibility, speed and crypto-economic security than existing oracle networks and represent the future of decentralized finance. This technology enables creation of personalised oracles that maintain user’s DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols to increase the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol, based on the Cosmos-SDK, and uses a high-performance WASM-based smart contract language (Cosmwasm) to allow advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on chain. This also allows the Fetch.ai network to serve as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

