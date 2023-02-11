FG Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:FGMC) Short Interest Update

FG Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:FGMC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 99.1% from the January 15th total of 53,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

FG Merger Price Performance

Shares of FGMC stock opened at $10.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.23 and a 200-day moving average of $10.10. FG Merger has a 1-year low of $9.89 and a 1-year high of $10.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FG Merger

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exos TFP Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of FG Merger by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 74,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 2,078 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of FG Merger by 18.3% in the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Mangrove Partners acquired a new stake in shares of FG Merger in the third quarter valued at about $3,006,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of FG Merger during the 3rd quarter valued at about $329,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FG Merger by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 364,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after purchasing an additional 151,633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.23% of the company’s stock.

FG Merger Company Profile

FG Merger Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search for a target business in the financial services industry in North America. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Itasca, Illinois.

