Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Acquired by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 1,903.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,825 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,638 shares during the period. Fidelity National Information Services accounts for about 0.7% of Seven Eight Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $3,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 86.2% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

FIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $114.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.96.

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $75.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.30, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.82. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.53 and a 52-week high of $115.21.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Merchant segment focuses on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

