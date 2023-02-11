Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.18

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.18 and traded as high as $9.19. Fiesta Restaurant Group shares last traded at $8.89, with a volume of 40,129 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FRGI. StockNews.com upgraded Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reduced their target price on Fiesta Restaurant Group from $18.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

Fiesta Restaurant Group Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.71 and a 200-day moving average of $7.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fiesta Restaurant Group

Fiesta Restaurant Group ( NASDAQ:FRGI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a negative return on equity of 5.55% and a negative net margin of 4.01%. The company had revenue of $95.63 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 1.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,547,280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,468,000 after buying an additional 43,964 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,505,610 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,546,000 after purchasing an additional 13,483 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,247,163 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,293 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,158,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,656,000 after purchasing an additional 7,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 412,190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 168,383 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

About Fiesta Restaurant Group

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition, operation, and franchising of fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Pollo Tropical and Other segments. The Pollo Tropical segment offers fire-grilled and crispy citrus marinated chicken and other freshly prepared tropical-inspired menu items.

