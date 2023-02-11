Financial Comparison: Excel (EXCC) versus Its Peers

Excel (OTCMKTS:EXCC – Get Rating) is one of 197 publicly-traded companies in the “Business Services” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Excel to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.
Profitability
This table compares Excel and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Excel
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Excel Competitors
|-10.42%
|-35.73%
|-9.25%
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares Excel and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Excel
|N/A
|N/A
|-0.15
|Excel Competitors
|$1.42 billion
|$115.01 million
|1,109.24
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Excel and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Excel
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Excel Competitors
|738
|3836
|5964
|101
|2.51
As a group, “Business Services” companies have a potential upside of 17.97%. Given Excel’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Excel has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
0.3% of Excel shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.0% of shares of all “Business Services” companies are held by institutional investors. 11.9% of shares of all “Business Services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Summary
Excel competitors beat Excel on 5 of the 8 factors compared.
About Excel
Excel Corp. engages is the merchant servicing business. The company provides an integrated suite of third-party merchant payment processing services and related proprietary software enabling products that deliver credit and debit card-based Internet payments processing solutions to small and mid-sized merchants on both wired and wireless mobile payment solutions. It also operates as a wholesale ISO generating individual merchant processing contract in exchange for future residual payment. Excel was founded by Ruben Azrak on November 13, 2010 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.
