Financial Contrast: Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) & MGO Global (NASDAQ:MGOL)

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH – Get Rating) and MGO Global (NASDAQ:MGOL – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Jerash Holdings (US) and MGO Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jerash Holdings (US) 3.64% 7.20% 5.82% MGO Global N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Jerash Holdings (US) and MGO Global’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jerash Holdings (US) $139.02 million 0.41 $7.92 million $0.40 11.62 MGO Global N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Jerash Holdings (US) has higher revenue and earnings than MGO Global.

3.2% of Jerash Holdings (US) shares are owned by institutional investors. 44.2% of Jerash Holdings (US) shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Jerash Holdings (US) and MGO Global, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jerash Holdings (US) 0 0 1 0 3.00 MGO Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

Jerash Holdings (US) currently has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 115.10%. Given Jerash Holdings (US)’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Jerash Holdings (US) is more favorable than MGO Global.

Summary

Jerash Holdings (US) beats MGO Global on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jerash Holdings (US)

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. operates as a holding company. It engages in manufacturing customized ready-made outerwear from knitted fabric and exporting produced apparel for retailers such as Walmart, Costco, Sears, Hanes, Columbia, Land’s End, VF Corp., and Philip-Van Heusen. The firm offers trousers and urban styling outerwear and different types of natural and synthetic materials. The company was founded in January 2016 and is headquartered in Fairfield, NJ.

About MGO Global

MGO Global Inc. is a lifestyle brand portfolio company focused on strategically leveraging the fame, celebrity power and global social media influence of athletes, entertainers and other cultural icons to create fresh, modern and compelling product and apparel brands. MGO Global Inc. is headquartered in Florida.

