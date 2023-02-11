Firan Technology Group (OTCMKTS:FTGFF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Firan Technology Group (OTCMKTS:FTGFF – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $17.49 million for the quarter.
Firan Technology Group Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:FTGFF opened at $1.73 on Friday. Firan Technology Group has a 12 month low of $1.37 and a 12 month high of $2.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.52.
Firan Technology Group Company Profile
