Firan Technology Group (OTCMKTS:FTGFF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Firan Technology Group (OTCMKTS:FTGFF – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $17.49 million for the quarter.

Firan Technology Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:FTGFF opened at $1.73 on Friday. Firan Technology Group has a 12 month low of $1.37 and a 12 month high of $2.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.52.

Firan Technology Group Company Profile

Firan Technology Group Corp. engages in the provision of aerospace and defense electronics product. It operates through two segments: FTG Circuits and FTG Aerospace. The FTG Circuits segment manufactures printed circuit boards. The FTG Aerospace segment designs and manufactures cockpit panels, keyboards, bezels, and sub-assemblies for original equipment manufacturers of aerospace and defense equipment.

