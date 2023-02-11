First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Position Cut by Adams Wealth Management

Adams Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,310 shares during the quarter. Adams Wealth Management’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FAF. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in First American Financial by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in First American Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in First American Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in First American Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in First American Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. 84.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on FAF. Barclays upped their target price on First American Financial from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Truist Financial cut their target price on First American Financial from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded First American Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Stephens upgraded First American Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First American Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.

First American Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FAF opened at $60.19 on Friday. First American Financial Co. has a one year low of $43.54 and a one year high of $71.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.53 and a 200-day moving average of $53.62. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 1.24.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.10). First American Financial had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. First American Financial’s revenue was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that First American Financial Co. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First American Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. First American Financial’s payout ratio is currently 85.60%.

First American Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First American Financial Corp. engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. It also provides other financial services and risk solutions. It operates through the following segments: Title Insurance and Services, Specialty Insurance, and Corporate.

