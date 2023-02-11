First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.10), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 13.42%. First American Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS.

First American Financial Price Performance

NYSE:FAF traded up $2.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.19. 1,074,291 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 603,162. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.53 and its 200-day moving average is $53.62. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 1.24. First American Financial has a 1-year low of $43.54 and a 1-year high of $71.96.

Get First American Financial alerts:

First American Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.60%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First American Financial

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FAF. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in First American Financial by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,031,143 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $779,858,000 after purchasing an additional 245,974 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of First American Financial by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,629,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $624,215,000 after purchasing an additional 303,214 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in First American Financial by 2.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,193,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $206,981,000 after purchasing an additional 90,276 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in First American Financial by 135.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,184,147 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $141,577,000 after buying an additional 1,257,338 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in First American Financial by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,561,601 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $81,734,000 after buying an additional 211,661 shares during the last quarter. 84.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FAF shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on First American Financial from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of First American Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of First American Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.

About First American Financial

(Get Rating)

First American Financial Corp. engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. It also provides other financial services and risk solutions. It operates through the following segments: Title Insurance and Services, Specialty Insurance, and Corporate.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.