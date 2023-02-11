First Mining Gold (TSE:FF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.20

Shares of First Mining Gold Corp. (TSE:FF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20, with a volume of 247351 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of First Mining Gold from C$1.00 to C$0.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th.

First Mining Gold Trading Down 2.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.21. The firm has a market cap of C$156.43 million and a P/E ratio of -21.67.

Insider Activity at First Mining Gold

First Mining Gold Company Profile

In related news, Director Keith Neumeyer bought 125,000 shares of First Mining Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,875.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,905,313 shares in the company, valued at C$3,849,642.30.

First Mining Gold Corp. develops and explores for gold projects. It also explores for silver, copper, and iron ore deposits. The company primarily holds interests in the Springpole Gold Project located in northwestern Ontario. It holds a portfolio of 8 mineral assets located in Canada and the United States, as well as has an option to acquire an 80% interest in Pelangio's Birch Lake and Birch Lake West properties located in northwestern Ontario.

