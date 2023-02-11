First Mining Gold (TSE:FF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.20

Shares of First Mining Gold Corp. (TSE:FF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20, with a volume of 247351 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of First Mining Gold from C$1.00 to C$0.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th.
First Mining Gold Trading Down 2.5 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.21. The firm has a market cap of C$156.43 million and a P/E ratio of -21.67.
Insider Activity at First Mining Gold
First Mining Gold Company Profile
First Mining Gold Corp. develops and explores for gold projects. It also explores for silver, copper, and iron ore deposits. The company primarily holds interests in the Springpole Gold Project located in northwestern Ontario. It holds a portfolio of 8 mineral assets located in Canada and the United States, as well as has an option to acquire an 80% interest in Pelangio's Birch Lake and Birch Lake West properties located in northwestern Ontario.
Featured Stories
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/6 – 2/10
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
Receive News & Ratings for First Mining Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Mining Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.