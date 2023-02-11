First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Price Target Lowered to C$35.00 at Scotiabank

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

FQVLF has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James lowered shares of First Quantum Minerals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$24.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Rowe cut their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$35.00 to C$31.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of First Quantum Minerals from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.56.

First Quantum Minerals Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:FQVLF opened at $19.44 on Tuesday. First Quantum Minerals has a 52-week low of $14.48 and a 52-week high of $37.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.87 and a 200 day moving average of $19.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.43.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the production, exploration and development of copper, nickel, gold, zinc and acid, and related activities. It operates through the following segments: Kansanshi, Sentinel, Cobre Panama, Las Cruces, Guelb Moghrein, Çayeli, Pyhäsalmi, Ravensthorpe, and Corporate and Other.

