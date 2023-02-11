First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) Short Interest Update

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decline of 88.7% from the January 15th total of 38,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Stock Performance
Shares of FCAL traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.46. 3,370 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,753. The stock has a market cap of $108.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.16 and a beta of 0.13. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF has a 52 week low of $46.15 and a 52 week high of $53.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.07 and a 200-day moving average of $48.41.
First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th were paid a $0.112 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF’s payout ratio is presently 307.89%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF
Featured Articles
