First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) Short Interest Update

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decline of 88.7% from the January 15th total of 38,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FCAL traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.46. 3,370 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,753. The stock has a market cap of $108.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.16 and a beta of 0.13. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF has a 52 week low of $46.15 and a 52 week high of $53.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.07 and a 200-day moving average of $48.41.

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th were paid a $0.112 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF’s payout ratio is presently 307.89%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Business Bank grew its position in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Business Bank now owns 84,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 227,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,998,000 after acquiring an additional 29,168 shares during the last quarter. 54.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

