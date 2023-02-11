First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEM) Short Interest Up 1,197.1% in January

First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEM – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 90,800 shares, an increase of 1,197.1% from the January 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 165,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance
FEM stock opened at $21.03 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.73. First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $18.20 and a twelve month high of $27.21.
First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a $0.204 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund
