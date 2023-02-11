First Trust Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF) Short Interest Up 112.5% in January

First Trust Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, an increase of 112.5% from the January 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

First Trust Income Opportunity ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of FCEF traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.36. 1,048 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,473. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.99. First Trust Income Opportunity ETF has a 52-week low of $18.09 and a 52-week high of $23.85.

First Trust Income Opportunity ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 12th were given a $0.117 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 11th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Income Opportunity ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCEF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Income Opportunity ETF by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in First Trust Income Opportunity ETF by 184.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 87,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after buying an additional 56,613 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in First Trust Income Opportunity ETF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Income Opportunity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Income Opportunity ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 329,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,356,000 after buying an additional 14,378 shares in the last quarter.

