First Trust Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF) Short Interest Up 112.5% in January

First Trust Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, an increase of 112.5% from the January 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
First Trust Income Opportunity ETF Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of FCEF traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.36. 1,048 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,473. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.99. First Trust Income Opportunity ETF has a 52-week low of $18.09 and a 52-week high of $23.85.
First Trust Income Opportunity ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 12th were given a $0.117 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 11th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Income Opportunity ETF
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Income Opportunity ETF (FCEF)
