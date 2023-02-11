First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Short Interest Down 98.0% in January

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decline of 98.0% from the January 15th total of 280,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 783,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of LMBS opened at $48.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.74. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $46.62 and a one year high of $49.63.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th were issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 24th. This is a boost from First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LMBS. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 164,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,798,000 after buying an additional 8,058 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 13,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 2,734 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 257,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,198,000 after acquiring an additional 28,580 shares during the period. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC now owns 25,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $417,000.

