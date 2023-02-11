First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Short Interest Down 98.0% in January

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decline of 98.0% from the January 15th total of 280,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 783,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Down 0.0 %
Shares of LMBS opened at $48.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.74. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $46.62 and a one year high of $49.63.
First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th were issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 24th. This is a boost from First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF
