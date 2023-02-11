First Wave BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWBI) Short Interest Up 500.4% in January

First Wave BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWBI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 137,500 shares, an increase of 500.4% from the January 15th total of 22,900 shares. Approximately 16.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 506,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Wave BioPharma stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in First Wave BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWBI – Get Rating) by 97.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,593 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,755 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 6.02% of First Wave BioPharma worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

First Wave BioPharma Stock Performance

Shares of First Wave BioPharma stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.89. 84,040 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,384,024. First Wave BioPharma has a 52-week low of $3.01 and a 52-week high of $346.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

First Wave BioPharma ( NASDAQ:FWBI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.01) by $5.61. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Wave BioPharma will post -6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of First Wave BioPharma in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.

First Wave BioPharma Company Profile

First Wave Biopharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of non-systemic therapies for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases. The firm is involved in a therapeutic development pipeline populated with multiple clinical stage programs built around its proprietary technologies, such as Niclosamide, an oral small molecule with anti-viral and anti-inflammatory properties, and the biologic Adrulipase, a recombinant lipase enzyme designed to enable the digestion of fats and other nutrients.

