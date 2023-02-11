FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) Price Target Raised to $150.00

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) had its price target upped by TD Securities from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on FirstService from $142.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on FirstService in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on FirstService from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $154.75.

Get FirstService alerts:

FirstService Stock Performance

NASDAQ FSV opened at $142.96 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $131.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.37 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.60. FirstService has a fifty-two week low of $112.44 and a fifty-two week high of $158.07.

FirstService Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FirstService

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is 29.67%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in FirstService during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FirstService during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in FirstService during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in FirstService during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in FirstService by 125.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.57% of the company’s stock.

About FirstService

(Get Rating)

FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers residential property management services in North America. The FirstService Brands segment covers residential and commercial customers through both franchise systems, and company-owned operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.