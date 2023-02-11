Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23, Yahoo Finance reports. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 18.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Flowers Foods updated its FY23 guidance to $1.20-$1.30 EPS.

Flowers Foods Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Flowers Foods stock opened at $27.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.18 and its 200 day moving average is $27.66. Flowers Foods has a 1 year low of $24.15 and a 1 year high of $30.16.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

Flowers Foods Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flowers Foods

FLO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Flowers Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLO. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Flowers Foods by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Flowers Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Flowers Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $253,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Flowers Foods by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Flowers Foods by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 4,865 shares during the last quarter. 66.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Flowers Foods

(Get Rating)

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.