Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.50-1.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.69. Flowserve also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FLS shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Flowserve from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Flowserve from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Flowserve from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Mizuho upped their price target on Flowserve from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.75.

Shares of FLS traded up $2.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.64. 1,669,727 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 749,076. Flowserve has a one year low of $23.89 and a one year high of $37.59. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.25, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.07 and a 200-day moving average of $30.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.00%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Flowserve by 17.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Flowserve by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 34,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 0.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 65,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Flowserve by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Flowserve by 11.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

