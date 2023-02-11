Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.50-$1.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.69. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Flowserve also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
NYSE:FLS traded up $2.87 on Friday, reaching $36.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,669,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,076. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.62. Flowserve has a 1-year low of $23.89 and a 1-year high of $37.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.60.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.00%.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Flowserve by 57.1% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 5,427 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the second quarter worth $321,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Flowserve by 11.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the first quarter worth $282,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the second quarter worth $273,000. Institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.
Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.
