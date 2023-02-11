Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) Short Interest Update

Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,920,000 shares, a growth of 163.1% from the January 15th total of 6,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 638,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 24.9 days. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Fortis from C$65.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James raised shares of Fortis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$56.50 to C$57.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$51.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.71.

Get Fortis alerts:

Fortis Price Performance

FTS stock traded up $1.68 on Friday, hitting $41.50. 854,346 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 535,548. Fortis has a 1-year low of $34.76 and a 1-year high of $51.66. The stock has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.84 and a 200-day moving average of $41.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Fortis Increases Dividend

Fortis ( NYSE:FTS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.53. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Fortis had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 6.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Fortis will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.415 per share. This is a positive change from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is 80.10%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Fortis by 137.9% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,284,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $211,335,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062,898 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Fortis by 38.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 8,736,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $413,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428,998 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Fortis by 18.4% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,555,108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $529,434,000 after buying an additional 1,947,729 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Fortis by 160.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,286,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Fortis by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,792,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $151,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,068 shares in the last quarter. 49.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortis, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy generation and distribution. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated. The Regulated Utilities segment is composed of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries; UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services; Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services; FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia; FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities; FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets; and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.