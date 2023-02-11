Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) Price Target Raised to C$6.00

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI – Get Rating) (NYSE:FSM) had its price target lifted by CIBC from C$5.85 to C$6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FVI. National Bankshares set a C$6.00 price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.75 to C$6.25 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.50 to C$6.25 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.
Fortuna Silver Mines Stock Performance
Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines stock opened at C$4.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$5.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.19. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 52 week low of C$2.82 and a 52 week high of C$6.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.85, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.93.
About Fortuna Silver Mines
Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and mining of precious and base metal deposits in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine situated in south western Burkina Faso; and Séguéla gold mine located in south western Côte d'Ivoire.
Featured Stories
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
- Wall Street Says These 3 Stocks Will Grow Earnings In 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.