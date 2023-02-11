Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Posts Earnings Results

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.30), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $481.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.18 million. Forward Air had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 29.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share.

Forward Air Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of FWRD opened at $100.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.14. Forward Air has a 1 year low of $84.04 and a 1 year high of $117.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Forward Air Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Transactions at Forward Air

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FWRD. StockNews.com upgraded Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Forward Air from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Raymond James dropped their price target on Forward Air from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Forward Air in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Forward Air in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Forward Air has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.50.

In other Forward Air news, COO Chris C. Ruble sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total value of $217,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 23,336 shares in the company, valued at $2,540,123.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Chris C. Ruble sold 2,177 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.20, for a total transaction of $233,374.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 25,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,716,019.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Chris C. Ruble sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total value of $217,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,540,123.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $753,135 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Forward Air

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Forward Air by 277.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 8,948 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Forward Air by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 711,240 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,602,000 after purchasing an additional 31,798 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Forward Air during the third quarter valued at about $748,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Forward Air during the third quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in Forward Air by 64.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 33,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after purchasing an additional 12,931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.28% of the company’s stock.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

