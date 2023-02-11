Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

FORD stock opened at $1.30 on Thursday. Forward Industries has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $1.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.19 and a 200 day moving average of $1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The textile maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Forward Industries had a negative return on equity of 19.48% and a negative net margin of 3.25%. The company had revenue of $9.82 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Forward Industries stock. GMT Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Forward Industries, Inc. ( NASDAQ:FORD Get Rating ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 91,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000. GMT Capital Corp owned approximately 0.91% of Forward Industries as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 19.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Forward Industries, Inc engages in the provision of integrated design, development, and manufacturing solutions for top tier medical and technology customers worldwide. It operates through the following segments: OEM Distribution, Retail Distribution, and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits and a variety of other portable electronic and non-electronic devices.

