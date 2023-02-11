Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) Price Target Raised to C$240.00

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Get Rating) (NYSE:FNV) had its price objective increased by CIBC from C$230.00 to C$240.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on FNV. Eight Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$230.00 to C$225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada to C$111.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$224.00 to C$247.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$206.00 to C$204.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$202.00 to C$195.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Franco-Nevada presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$200.25.

Shares of TSE FNV opened at C$181.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 24.34 and a quick ratio of 23.26. The company has a market cap of C$34.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.74. Franco-Nevada has a 1 year low of C$151.08 and a 1 year high of C$216.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$190.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$176.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a $0.462 dividend. This is an increase from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is 23.42%.

In related news, Director Thomas Albanese sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$190.75, for a total value of C$3,814,914.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,338,049.75. In other Franco-Nevada news, Director Thomas Albanese sold 20,000 shares of Franco-Nevada stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$190.75, for a total value of C$3,814,914.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,338,049.75. Also, Director David Harquail sold 12,500 shares of Franco-Nevada stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$195.00, for a total transaction of C$2,437,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 163,364 shares in the company, valued at C$31,855,980. Insiders sold 38,432 shares of company stock valued at $7,401,205 over the last 90 days.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

