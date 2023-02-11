Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 55,300 shares, a decrease of 47.6% from the January 15th total of 105,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Fraport Stock Performance

Shares of Fraport stock remained flat at $44.85 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.83. Fraport has a one year low of $42.04 and a one year high of $44.85.

About Fraport

Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide engages in the international airport business. It involves in the operation and management of Frankfurt Airport. It operates through the following business segments: Aviation, Retail and Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities and Services.

