Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 55,300 shares, a decrease of 47.6% from the January 15th total of 105,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Fraport Stock Performance
Shares of Fraport stock remained flat at $44.85 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.83. Fraport has a one year low of $42.04 and a one year high of $44.85.
About Fraport
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fraport (FPRUF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/6 – 2/10
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
Receive News & Ratings for Fraport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fraport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.