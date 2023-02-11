Frax Price Index Share (FPIS) Price Hits $1.74

Frax Price Index Share (FPIS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. One Frax Price Index Share token can now be purchased for $1.74 or 0.00008002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Frax Price Index Share has a market cap of $120.65 million and approximately $223,483.12 worth of Frax Price Index Share was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Frax Price Index Share has traded 30.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Frax Price Index Share Profile

Frax Price Index Share’s genesis date was March 28th, 2022. Frax Price Index Share’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Frax Price Index Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Frax Price Index Share’s official website is app.frax.finance.

Buying and Selling Frax Price Index Share

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax is a fractional-algorithmic stablecoin protocol. Frax is open-source, permissionless, and entirely on-chain – currently implemented on Ethereum and 12 other chains. The end goal of the Frax protocol is to provide a highly scalable, decentralized, algorithmic money in place of fixed-supply digital assets like BTC. The Frax ecosystem has 2 stablecoins: FRAX (pegged to the US dollar) & FPI (pegged to the Consumer Price Index).”

