Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Cuts Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,457 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 51.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $37,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWR stock opened at $72.88 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.73 and a fifty-two week high of $80.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.97.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.