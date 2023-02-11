Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Cuts Stake in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lowered its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,923 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 15,220 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,086 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,239 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,005 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.
Advanced Energy Industries Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:AEIS opened at $93.56 on Friday. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.55 and a 52 week high of $101.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.57.
Advanced Energy Industries Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 20th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is 7.56%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have recently commented on AEIS. Citigroup upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.71.
Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile
Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition, high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation, and medical equipment, and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.
