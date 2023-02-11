Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Has $309,000 Holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lessened its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,853 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 2,199 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BUD. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 23,838,936 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,286,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865,804 shares in the last quarter. Seafarer Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,060,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,718,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 2nd quarter valued at $468,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 198.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 673,523 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $40,452,000 after buying an additional 448,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on BUD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com lowered Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group downgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.70.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Trading Down 0.1 %

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

BUD stock opened at $58.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $114.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.22. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a twelve month low of $44.51 and a twelve month high of $66.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.87 and a 200-day moving average of $54.02.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

