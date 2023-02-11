Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Sells 1,039 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,935 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,039 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the software company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the software company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,614 shares of the software company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Autodesk by 21.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 396 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in Autodesk by 81.6% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 207 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ayanna Howard sold 328 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $75,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $888,260. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Ayanna Howard sold 328 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $75,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $888,260. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 436 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total value of $87,208.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,381,938.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $599,653 over the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on ADSK. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Autodesk from $264.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Autodesk from $277.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Autodesk from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Autodesk from $255.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Autodesk from $260.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.00.

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $222.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.07 billion, a PE ratio of 78.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.30. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $163.20 and a 1-year high of $241.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The software company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.04). Autodesk had a return on equity of 108.29% and a net margin of 12.64%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software company to repurchase up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

