Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Sells 1,299 Shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lessened its stake in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) by 38.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,299 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Ferguson by 102.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 456,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,490,000 after purchasing an additional 230,467 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 884,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,879,000 after acquiring an additional 2,979 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Ferguson by 17.0% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. lifted its stake in Ferguson by 12.5% in the second quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 12,826,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Ferguson in the second quarter worth $455,000. Institutional investors own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Ferguson Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of FERG stock opened at $144.36 on Friday. Ferguson plc has a 12 month low of $99.16 and a 12 month high of $168.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.81.

Ferguson Cuts Dividend

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 billion. Ferguson had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 45.99%. On average, analysts expect that Ferguson plc will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Ferguson from GBX 9,960 ($119.73) to GBX 9,630 ($115.76) in a research report on Monday, December 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ferguson from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of Ferguson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Ferguson from £114 ($137.04) to £128 ($153.86) in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8,448.82.

Ferguson Profile

(Get Rating)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FERG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.