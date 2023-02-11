Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Sells 3,568 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lessened its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,267 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,568 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $193,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in Ford Motor by 52.7% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 11,401 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 3,936 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 22.8% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 35,190 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 6,540 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 12.6% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 72,931 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 8,163 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 4.7% during the third quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 61,948 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 8.8% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 363,798 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,075,000 after purchasing an additional 29,408 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $12.73 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $10.61 and a 52-week high of $18.48.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $41.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.73 billion. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 17.45% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -117.65%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on F shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Benchmark cut their price objective on Ford Motor from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.81.

In other news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 29,821 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $416,599.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 224,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,142,942.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro, Ford Next, and Ford Credit. The Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro segment includes the sale of Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories, together with the associated costs to develop, manufacture, distribute, and service the vehicles, parts, and accessories.

