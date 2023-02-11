Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Sells 39,659 Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lowered its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) by 73.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,104 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 39,659 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SMFG. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 4,169.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,154,809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,051,000 after acquiring an additional 4,057,499 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 8,028.0% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,035,459 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,809,000 after acquiring an additional 3,985,810 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 526.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,557,985 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149,935 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 16.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,482,362 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,493 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 1,083.8% in the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 934,019 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,511,000 after acquiring an additional 855,122 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

SMFG opened at $8.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $60.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.73. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.39 and a fifty-two week high of $9.04.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group ( NYSE:SMFG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.12. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The company had revenue of $11.48 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Nomura reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the management of its subsidiaries that provide financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Leasing, Securities, and Consumer Finance. The Commercial Banking segment consists of consumer banking, middle market banking, wholesale banking, retail banking, international banking, and treasury units.

