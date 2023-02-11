Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Takes $202,000 Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 94.3% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 44.5% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 357 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. 57.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RSG stock opened at $127.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $40.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.92. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.57 and a 1 year high of $149.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.23%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Republic Services from $143.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Republic Services from $148.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Republic Services from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.63.

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

