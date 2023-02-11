Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Price Target Increased to $17.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on FRSH. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Freshworks in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Freshworks in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Freshworks in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Freshworks from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Freshworks from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.90.

Shares of Freshworks stock opened at $15.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.36. Freshworks has a 52 week low of $10.51 and a 52 week high of $22.44.

In other Freshworks news, Director Zachary Nelson sold 21,090 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $317,615.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,222 shares in the company, valued at $259,363.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Freshworks news, Director Johanna Flower sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.49, for a total value of $72,803.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,852 shares in the company, valued at $261,037.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Zachary Nelson sold 21,090 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $317,615.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,363.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,010,901 shares of company stock worth $14,604,578 and sold 77,357 shares worth $1,145,583. 29.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Freshworks by 117.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freshworks in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Freshworks in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freshworks in the third quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Freshworks in the second quarter worth about $136,000. 46.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. Freshworks Inc was formerly known as Freshdesk Inc and changed its name to Freshworks Inc in June 2017. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

