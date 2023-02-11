Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Price Target Increased to $17.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on FRSH. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Freshworks in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Freshworks in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Freshworks in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Freshworks from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Freshworks from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.90.
Freshworks Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of Freshworks stock opened at $15.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.36. Freshworks has a 52 week low of $10.51 and a 52 week high of $22.44.
Insider Buying and Selling at Freshworks
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Freshworks
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Freshworks by 117.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freshworks in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Freshworks in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freshworks in the third quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Freshworks in the second quarter worth about $136,000. 46.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Freshworks
Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. Freshworks Inc was formerly known as Freshdesk Inc and changed its name to Freshworks Inc in June 2017. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Freshworks (FRSH)
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
- Wall Street Says These 3 Stocks Will Grow Earnings In 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Freshworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.