Function X Achieves Market Capitalization of $79.34 Million (FX)

Function X (FX) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 11th. One Function X token can currently be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000893 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Function X has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar. Function X has a market capitalization of $79.34 million and approximately $624,869.87 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002445 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000266 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000330 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.07 or 0.00432748 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000110 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,231.44 or 0.28665996 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000194 BTC.
About Function X
Function X’s launch date was November 17th, 2017. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 tokens. The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx. The official website for Function X is functionx.io. Function X’s official Twitter account is @functionx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Function X is https://reddit.com/r/functionx/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Function X Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Function X should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Function X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
