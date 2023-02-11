Function X (FX) Price Hits $0.19 on Top Exchanges

Function X (FX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 11th. Over the last week, Function X has traded down 3.5% against the dollar. Function X has a market capitalization of $79.13 million and approximately $377,590.73 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Function X token can now be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000889 BTC on popular exchanges.
About Function X
Function X launched on November 17th, 2017. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 tokens. The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx. The official website for Function X is functionx.io. The Reddit community for Function X is https://reddit.com/r/functionx/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Function X’s official Twitter account is @functionx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Function X
