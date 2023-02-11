FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) COO B. Todd Dempsey Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Rating) COO B. Todd Dempsey sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total transaction of $211,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 71,831 shares in the company, valued at $1,011,380.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

FVCBankcorp Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of FVCB opened at $13.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.39. FVCBankcorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.47 and a twelve month high of $17.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.51 million, a P/E ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in FVCBankcorp by 224.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 9,551 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FVCBankcorp during the fourth quarter worth about $264,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in FVCBankcorp during the fourth quarter worth about $265,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in FVCBankcorp by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 115,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after buying an additional 9,719 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in FVCBankcorp by 3,104.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 4,688 shares during the period. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About FVCBankcorp

Separately, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $17.60 price target on shares of FVCBankcorp in a research note on Monday, December 5th.

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm also offers online and mobile banking, and a remote deposit service. It serves small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near its service area.

