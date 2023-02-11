FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Papa John’s International, Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Papa John’s International in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 8th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.89 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.76. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Papa John’s International’s current full-year earnings is $2.78 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Papa John’s International’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.32 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Papa John’s International in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Papa John’s International to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Papa John’s International from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Stephens lowered their price objective on Papa John’s International from $100.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.62.

Papa John’s International Stock Performance

Papa John’s International Dividend Announcement

Shares of PZZA stock opened at $88.82 on Thursday. Papa John’s International has a fifty-two week low of $66.74 and a fifty-two week high of $119.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.99, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

Institutional Trading of Papa John’s International

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PZZA. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,243,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,085,000 after purchasing an additional 354,372 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,925,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,876,000 after purchasing an additional 203,059 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,643,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,280,000 after purchasing an additional 26,402 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,448,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,441,000 after acquiring an additional 77,255 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,117,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,237,000 after acquiring an additional 31,260 shares during the period. 99.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Papa John’s International

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-owned Restaurants, North America Franchising, North America Commissaries, International Operations, and All Others. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

