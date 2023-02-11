Galantas Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:GALKF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Galantas Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:GALKF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a decrease of 58.1% from the January 15th total of 22,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 210,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Galantas Gold Stock Down 1.6 %

GALKF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,972. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.36 and its 200-day moving average is $0.39. Galantas Gold has a 52 week low of $0.28 and a 52 week high of $0.62.

Galantas Gold Company Profile

Galantas Gold Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, and development of mineral resource properties. The company focuses on gold extraction operations and concentrate processing procedures in Cavanacaw Mine. The company was founded on September 19, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

