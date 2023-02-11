Gartner (NYSE:IT) Price Target Raised to $366.00

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $358.00 to $366.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on IT. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Gartner in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Gartner from $370.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Gartner from $365.00 to $381.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on Gartner from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Gartner from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, January 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gartner currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $359.00.

Gartner Stock Performance

Gartner stock opened at $347.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.47 billion, a PE ratio of 34.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.32. Gartner has a one year low of $221.39 and a one year high of $358.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $338.36 and a 200 day moving average of $315.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Gartner had a negative return on equity of 3,058.57% and a net margin of 14.75%. Gartner’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gartner will post 9.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 16,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.33, for a total transaction of $5,765,325.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,148,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,425,563.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Claire Herkes sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.21, for a total transaction of $71,242.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $829,256.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 16,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.33, for a total value of $5,765,325.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,148,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,425,563.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,443 shares of company stock worth $8,206,760. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gartner

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IT. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 168.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 105.6% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 74 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 4,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 88 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

